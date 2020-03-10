Robert Harry (Bert) Snyder died Monday, March 2, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Condon Elks Lodge with a potluck meal to follow.
Bert was born April 9, 1967, in The Dalles, Oregon, to Larry and Susan Snyder. He spent his younger years on the Snyder Ranch southwest of Condon with his older sister Thirza, older brother Joe, and younger brother Chuck. He attended Condon schools for all 12 years, graduating from Condon High School in 1985. In September of that year, he enrolled in the Wyoming Technical Institute Diesel Mechanic program.
On June 24, 2000, he married the love of his life, Lori Cecil, of Heppner. Bert’s love for Lori was only surpassed by his love of taking her on adventures. Lori and Bert raised four kids together, Kasandra, Skylar, Jeris and Kendra. Bert’s love for his children was endless. Bert’s example of hard work, compassion and love will live on through them.
Bert had many jobs throughout his life, not only touching the people he worked with but the land he worked. Bert joined a partnership with his parents in the Snyder Ranch operations. He was currently employed by the Oregon State Highway Department.
Bert loved anything with wheels, going so far as to volunteer to “pick rocks” in the fields as a young boy in order to be able to drive a vehicle. Starting at age 6, he was involved in all aspects of the ranch. Including the cattle and branding, driving tractors, combine and any type of truck. He loved to hunt and camp. He was an animal lover. As a boy, his favorite dog was a Springer Spaniel named Sugar. In the last 10 years, you never saw Bert without his border collie companion Biscuit. Their journey together continues even in heaven.
Bert never met a stranger. He was extremely loyal to his family and friends. He was always ready to help anyone in need. He was a member of the Condon Elks Lodge #1869, serving as an officer and on several lodge committees including Trustee.
Bert is survived by his wife, Lori, daughter Kasandra Kennedy (Nathan) and granddaughter, Olivia, of Heppner, sons Skylar and Jeris of Condon, daughter Kendra Snyder (Kyle Richie) of Bonney Lake, Washington; his parents Larry and Susan Snyder of Condon, sister Thirza Kilgore (Pat) of Boardman, brother Joe (Kim) of Condon, brother Chuck of Salem as well as 15 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Mary Myers, Condon; Charles and Lyda Snyder, Klamath Falls; and Bill and Thirza DeCew, Beaverton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Condon Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 384, Condon, OR 97823.
Arrangements by Sweeney Mortuary of Condon. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.