Pendleton
August 20, 1924 — July 19, 2019
Robert John Vogel was born August 20, 1924, to Joseph J. Vogel and Anna (Mehne) Vogel in Jasper, Indiana. He lived in Jasper, Indiana, graduating from high school in 1942 and then went on to Collier Business College in Evansville, Indiana.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1942-1945, flying a B-25 bomber, and was a flight trainer during World War II. He also resided in Indio, California; Mesa, Arizona; and then Pendleton, Oregon.
Robert worked for the Glenheart Flour Mill in Pendleton, a division of Swansdown General Foods Corporation. He was married to W. Jean Moren from 1945-1963 and then Maxine Bigsby from 1980-2008.
Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and deep sea fishing in Ilwaco, Washington. He also spent his time woodworking, in his garden, and traveling in his motorhome. He was a member and commodore of the McNary Yacht Club, the Elks Club and Eagles of Pendleton, and Good Sams Club.
Robert is survived by his children Cheryl and Randy Gore of Wilsonville, Oregon, and Richard and Donna Vogel of Pendleton, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and four nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his sister Jo Ann DeWeese, and brother-in-law Garland DeWesse.
Memorial donations can be made in his memory to charity of your choice.
No services are planned at this time.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.