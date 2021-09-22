Robert L. “Bob” Davis, 78, of Priest Lake, Idaho, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Aug. 12, 2021. Bob was born on March 6, 1943, in Yakima, where he met his wife, Sharon, and they married in 1966. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Tracie (Michael) Szybnski; three granddaughters, Sidny, Morgan and Hanna, of Priest Lake; one brother, George Davis of Houston; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1963 through 1969. He graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in economics in 1969 and had a career in banking both in Portland and Pendleton from 1970 until 1983, when he and Sharon moved to Priest Lake and purchased Elkins Resort. The resort is now operated by his daughter, Tracie and her husband, Michael Szybnski. Bob worked with many charitable and civic organizations, including Priest Lake Chamber of Commerce, People Helping People, and the snowmobile groomer committee. He developed many lifelong friendships, as he was outgoing and friendly to everyone he met.
Their love of hiking and backpacking led them into the beautiful backcountry of Priest Lake over the years. Bob dearly loved his family and granddaughters and spent time with them boating, snowmobiling, hiking, camping, skiing and teaching them fishing and target practice. Bob was the granddaughters’ online school coach, teaching history and math for several years. Bob and Sharon had many outdoor and travel adventures, both in the United States and internationally. His smile, dry wit and sparkling sense of humor will forever be missed.
A celebration of Bob’s Life will be held on Oct. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Elkins Resort, 404 Elkins Road, Nordman, Idaho 83848. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Priest Lake Memory Garden, North Idaho Hospice or Priest Lake EMT.
