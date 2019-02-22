Pendleton
September 15, 1924 — February 17, 2019
Robert L. (Bob) Hargett passed away Sunday morning at the age of 94. Bob was born September 15, 1924, in Pendleton, the third of four children to Thad and Murrel Hargett.
He attended Holdman Grade School and high school in Helix. Following graduation he worked for Standard Oil and in 1944 joined the Navy. After returning from the Navy he made his home in Pendleton, married Josephine Price in 1948, and together they raised her son Terry.
He was in the oil delivery business for many years, ultimately owning his own Union Oil plant. He was highly respected by his clients, as well as all who he had contact with.
Bob enjoyed years on a bowling league, then after retirement became an avid golfer, playing with his buddies at Echo every week, and achieving that coveted reward in golf, a hole in one.
In addition to his work and hobbies, he and Jo were the ultimate devoted grandparents, giving of their love, time and resources to ensure that all was well with each and every one.
The Sun Ridge retirement center has been his home for the last four years, where he remained active walking and participating in the activities available.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, his brother Bud Hargett, sister Marge Dorran, a grandson and a great-grandson.
He is survived by sister, Helen Courtright; son Terry Farrow (Susan); grandchildren Theresa Farrow Sherbine (Rocky), Jeff Farrow, Jubal Farrow, Tara Farrow Van Pelt (Arthur) and Justin Farrow; great- and great-great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews including Janet Wood, who was an integral person in caring for him over these last years.
A graveside service and gathering will be held in the spring.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
