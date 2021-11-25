Robert L. Vannattan, 46, of Pendleton, died Nov. 18, 2021, in Pendleton, Oregon. He was born Oct. 4, 1975, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Robert M. Vannattan and Janet K. Becker.
He lived in Pendleton, Missouri, Portland, Joseph and La Grande. Robert graduated from Pendleton High School. He was a barber and also an artist and tattooist. Robert never met anyone that didn’t like him.
Robert is survived by his children, Austin Vannattan, Nicole Vannattan; his mother, Janet Deasy; brother, Steven Ressler; half-sisters, Kitsy Vannattan, Aerial Clark; step-sister, Tanya Lagore; and step-brother, Brian Vadenacker.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Hazel Lang; and grandparents, Robert Lee Vannattan and Ellen Grabner.
He was so much more than the sum of his days. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
