Robert Lee Verdin passed away Aug. 9, 2021, at a local hospital in Portland, Oregon. He was born on April 6, 1973, in Roseburg, Oregon. His parents are Ernest Lee and Sharon Kay Verdin. Robert attended Pendleton High School, where he graduated in 1992. Robert enjoyed serving his community in Pendleton, Oregon, as a fuel transfer technician at the local Astro station.
The proudest accomplishment in his life were his children. Robert enjoyed cooking, reading, woodworking, camping, photography, movies, wood carving, remodeling, drawing and the outdoors, in which he felt he could relate to nature. Robert was a loving and giving person.
Robert is survived by his four children: Maxwell, Morgan, Audrey and Willow Verdin; his parents Ernest and Sharon Verdin; his siblings and their spouses: Ernest and Mandy Verdin, Michael and Kim Verdin, Virginia and Gary Bryant, Diane Verdin, Ashlee and Chris Ducus, and Gerald and Hildee Verdin; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Rice Park Gazebo from 10-11:30 a.m. The family requests that all in attendance follow the guidelines of the CDC regarding COVID. A small private family celebration of life will follow.
My deepest sympathy goes out to the Verdin family. I am sad that Roberts life was ended too soon as I know all of you are as well. Love to you all. Roberts aunt Sandra
Potter
