Baker City
July 13, 1935 — October 7, 2020
Robert LeRoy "Bob" Stevens, 85, of Baker City, Oregon, and a former resident of Hermiston, Oregon, passed away on October 7, 2020, at his residence.
Bob was born on July 13, 1935, in Libby, Montana, to George Allan Stevens and Catherine Adell Milner. Bob was in the United States Navy from 1952-1956 and was ranked Damage Control Second Class. During his time in the Navy, Bob received several awards.
In 1960, Bob received his GED in Pendleton, Oregon. He also received training for physical security. After leaving the service, Bob worked at the Umatilla Army Depot from 1956 until 1975 and received several commendations for outstanding service in his position. In 1975 Bob went to work for the DM Carroll Trucking and Fredrickson Trucking until his retirement in 1995.
On June 19, 1957, Bob married Clarice June Carroll in Hermiston, Oregon. Together they raised two children, Tammy and Phillip. Bob was a resident of Hermiston/Umatilla County for 55-plus years.
In 2013 Bob and Clarice moved to Baker City to be closer to their daughter. While living in Baker City, Bob joined the Eagles and Baker City VFW. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, and collecting and shooting guns.
Bob is survived by his wife, Clarice J. Stevens of Baker City, Oregon; son Phillip A. Stevens (Chris) of Baker City, Oregon; daughter Tammy L. Smietana (Mike) of Baker City, Oregon; grandchildren Stacey Dunley and her family in Wyoming, Jeremy Stevens and his family in Nebraska, and special granddaughter Andrea (Josh) Kennedy and a special great-granddaughter, Cameron Woll, both of Hermiston, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, George Stevens, and mother, Catherin McCall; two brothers, Donald Stevens and Richard (Dick) Stevens; and a sister, Betty Stevens.
Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Best Friends of Baker City through Gray's West & Company, 1500 Dewey Ave. Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for the family of Bob, please visit www.grayswestco.com.
