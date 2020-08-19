Pendleton
March 30, 1940 — August 15, 2020
Robert Lowell “Bob” Heitmanek passed in peace at his home in Pendleton, Oregon, to join his beloved wife of almost 50 years.
He was born to Jerry Heitmanek and Ellen Esther Lovell Heitmanek in DeKalb, Illinois. He was the eldest of five children, Judith James, Patricia Wilson-Johnson-Miles, James Heitmanek and Thomas Heitmanek. In 1953 his family moved to Ashland, Oregon, where he attended and graduated Ashland Senior High School in 1957. He then started furthering his education at Northern Illinois University as a freshman and transferred back to Oregon to attend Oregon State University, where he graduated in 1961 after changing his major from engineering to architecture to biology, eventually obtaining a Bachelor of Science in entomology.
He was then drafted and traveled to Newport, Rhode Island, to Officer Candidate School where he graduated in June of 1962 with an ensign’s commission and orders to USS Mount Baker in California as a personnel officer, first lieutenant and assistant navigator through 1963.
While in Rhode Island, he met the “neatest” girl, Eleanor “Ellie” Antoinette Brunelli, who he would continue a courtship with and eventually marry while on leave in 1964 in Barrington, R.I. They would then leave for his duty station in Japan. From 1964-1965 he was stationed to the Commander, Service Group Three as signal officer, cryptoanalysis officer and communications watch officer.
In 1965 they returned to Oregon and he enrolled at OSU to finish is master’s degree, and started their family with daughter Elise Heitmanek-Pettijohn followed by daughter Lucinda Heitmanek in 1966. After a short affiliation with the Naval Reserve he volunteered and was recalled to active duty in November 1967 to serve on the USS Caster in Sasebo, Japan, as navigator and administrative officer until 1968. He then served as commanding officer, Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center in Topeka, Kansas, from 1968-1970 and was also double-hatted as commanding officer, Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center in St. Joseph, Missouri, from 1969-1970. Bob and Ellie then welcomed a son, James R. Heitmanek in 1970.
After serving as inspector general of the staff of Commandant, Ninth Naval District in Great Lakes, Illinois, he returned to sea in 1971 to serve on the USS Lexington as weapons officer in Pensacola, Florida. From 1973-1976 is was directed to the ACDUTRA office for Chief of Naval Reserve in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was appointed commanding officer, Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center in Salem, Oregon, until 1977. After assignment as chief staff officer for Naval Reserve Readiness Command Region 13 in Great Lakes, Illinois, from July 1980-1983, he returned to Oregon to serve as commanding officer of both Naval Reserve Center in Medford and then of the Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center in Eugene until his retirement in October of 1984.
The family then moved to Pendleton, Oregon, in 1986 where Ellie worked and eventually retired from freelance court reporting/transcription.
Bob had numerous interests and hobbies that kept him and his family busy including gold mining, hunting, fishing, traveling, building models of battleships, writing articles for various magazines and papers, coin collecting and metal detecting. Most of all he loved his family, friends, traveling and enjoying life.
He was predeceased by his father, mother and his beloved wife of nearly 50 years. He is survived by his siblings Judith James of Medford, Oregon, Patricia Wilson-Johnson-Miles of Medford, Oregon, James L. Heitmanek and wife Donna of Colton, Oregon, and Thomas Heitmanek and wife Diane of Aurora, Oregon; children Elise Pettijohn and husband Todd of McMinnville, Oregon, Lucinda Heitmanek of Lenore, Idaho, and James R. Heitmanek and wife Nancy Kirksey of Pendleton, Oregon; grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burns Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, with Mass being held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St Andrew’s Church in Mission, Oregon, followed by internment at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, Oregon. A memorial for family and friends is to follow internment at his and his son’s home in Pendleton, Oregon.
Donations can be made to St. Andrew’s Church – Building Fund, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Pendleton, OR 97801.
