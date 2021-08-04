Pendelton
May 21, 1927 — June 7, 2021
Robert passed away at his home with his family. Robert graduated from Pendleton High School. He attended college at Reed College and Southern College of Optometry. Robert served a year in the Army, stationed in Alaska. He played the clarinet in the Army Band.
On his return to Pendleton he joined his father, Dr. H.S. McKenzie, in his practice.
Robert was an active member in the community. He belonged to Kiwanis, Elks, Shriners and the Masons for over 50 years. Robert loved to hunt and fish. He loved packing into the wilderness on horseback. His favorite places were the Eagle Caps and the North Fork of the John Day. He liked working on his rental properties. In his 90s he would walk to town daily, wearing his favorite hat.
Robert is survived by his four children: daughters Barbara Heiple of John Day, Linda Witherrite, and Kathy McClure of Pendleton, and son Randy McKenzie of Pendleton. He was preceded in death by his wife Huela McKenzie and a son, Ronald McKenzie.
There will be no services. He was buried at the Helix Cemetery next to his parents.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.