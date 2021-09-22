Robert “Peanut” Walter Nickerson, 70, passed away in Hermiston, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, due to aggressive lung cancer.
He was born on July 15, 1951, in Pendleton. He was raised in Pilot Rock. Robert worked many years at Jones and Scott trucking. He lived the past 13 years in Umatilla.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Beverly Nickerson; and brothers, Michael and baby boy Nickerson. Robert is survived by his daughter, Jamie Widel; grandchildren; brothers, William and Russell; sister, Kris; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Please join us at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, for a viewing between noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Graveside services will be held at Pilot Rock Cemetery, East Birch Creek Road, Pilot Rock, OR 97868, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. Reception will follow at Life Church, 222 S.W. Third St., Pilot Rock, OR 97868.
Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at burnsmortuary.com.
