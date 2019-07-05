Salem
February 25, 1938 — June 20, 2019
Robert Perry Temple passed away at age 81 in Salem, Oregon, on June 20, 2019. Rob was born on February 25, 1938, to Roy K. Temple Sr. and Thelma Temple in Pendleton.
Rob and family lived on the Umatilla Ranch near Stanfield, Oregon, in his early years. When the family cattle ranch was sold they moved to the wheat ranch west of Pendleton in 1949.
He attended school in Stanfield and in Pendleton. After graduating from Pendleton High School he earned a degree in science at Oregon State College. He remained in the Salem area since then.
In his early years farm chores and field work kept him busy. He participated in many other things farm kids did, including 4-H and FFA animal projects.
He was a Boy Scout and attended world jamborees at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, and Irvine Ranch, California. He was on the first of coach Don Requa's many Pendleton High School teams in state football playoffs. He ran on the track team. He later enjoyed deer hunting with family, relatives and friends in the Ukiah area at the cabin and fishing at Paulina Lake.
After college he lived in Albany and later moved to Salem. He had jobs including Wah Chang Corporation and Thomas Kay Textiles. In recent times he was self-employed servicing ATM machines in the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast.
Rob was married to Linda Cliff in Pendleton, Oregon, and they lived in Albany, Oregon. They had a daughter, Laura, and a son, Steve. They divorced and he later married Dona Morland. Their sons are Bradley, Byron and Brandon.
Rob is survived by sons Steve of Driggs, Idaho, Bradley of Colton, Ore., Byron of Salem, Ore., and Brandon of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter Laura of Buena Vista, Colo.; and brother Mack Temple of Pendleton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the OHSU Casey Eye Institute , 3375 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd., Portland, OR 97239, or the Umatilla County Historical Society, P.O. Box 253, Pendleton, OR 97801.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. July 12 at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.