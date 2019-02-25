Kasaan, Alaska
December 3, 1948 — February 11, 2019
Robert Steven “Bear” Baker of Kasaan, Alaska, passed away on February 11, 2019, in Craig, Alaska, at the age of 70.
Born in Prineville, Oregon, Bear was preceded in death by his devoted wife Georgia, and parents Lucille and Edgar Baker. He is survived by his children Steven Baker, Timothy Baker, Penny Burton, Toni Whatley, Lori Miller and Michael Miller; his siblings Henry Baker, Bruce Baker, Bunnie Lindsay, Richard Baker and Dennis Baker; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Bear was also blessed to have many loving friends whom he considered family, including Barbara Burke; Darl, Terry, Zach, Jessica, William and Renea West; the Village of Kasaan; and the staff of Alaska’s Boardwalk Lodge.
Bear led a life of adventure with an abundance of generosity. After graduating from Stanfield High School in 1967 he enlisted in the Coast Guard, serving off the coast of Oregon and Alaska. Following his service, he drove log truck through the forests of Oregon as the owner/operator of Robert S. Baker Trucking. Moving to Kasaan with Georgia in 2007, they found a strong sense of peace and belonging. Bear spent his days breathing in the salty air, giving gruff advice, and sharing his infectious smile with everyone who had the honor of catching fish aboard his beloved boat the SeaBear.
A pillar of his community, Bear served as mayor for several years. A man of unlimited skills, he never shied away from hard work and was known to lend a hand, ride or tool to anyone who asked; every stranger was treated as a friend.
Memorial services will be held at future dates in Kasaan, Alaska, and in his hometown of Stanfield, Oregon. Condolence may be sent to The Baker Family P.O. Box 19317, Thorne Bay, AK 99919.
Ketchikan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
