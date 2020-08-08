Pendleton
August 1, 1928 — August 5, 2020
Bob was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania, on August 1, 1928. He graduated from Bradford High School on June 3, 1948. Bob enlisted in the Navy on June 7, 1948. He served on an aircraft carrier, maintaining and painting planes during the Korean War. While stationed in San Diego, California, Bob met and married Barbara E. Greene, from La Grande, Oregon. Barbara was a bookkeeper in San Diego at the time.
Bob and Barbara were married on November 19, 1949, in Yuma, Arizona. After a brief stay in Pennsylvania, after Bob’s discharge from the Navy, Bob and Barbara moved to Pendleton, Oregon, to be close to her family and start their life together.
Bob worked as an auto body repairman for himself, and also for Keith Farley Chrysler and Toyota dealership on Byers.
In the early 1970s, Bob and Billy Mayfield partnered up and started General Parts and Auto Body. Billy took care of the auto parts, and Bob, the auto body repair. Also, during Bob’s life, he owned the ambulance service and was the bail bondsman for Pendleton.
Bob bought a small farm below Reith and raised beef and grew hay. After Bob retired from all his businesses, he sold his cows and purchased two bands of sheep. After many years in the sheep business, Bob sold out and Bob and Barbara traveled in their RV for about five years. Then finally landed in Bend, Oregon, where they managed a retirement park. They finally moved back to Pendleton to be closer to family.
Bob is survived by two sons, Rick and Rob; two daughters, Debbie and Barbara Ann; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his son, Gary, and his loving wife, Barbara.
There will be no funeral service at this time because of COVID-19. At a later date, the Gentner family will have a celebration of life.
