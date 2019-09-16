Pendleton
November 6, 1932 — August 30, 2019
Bob was born in Herndon, Kansas, on Nov. 6, 1932, to William and Frances Kennedy. He was the fourth of five children.
In 1940 the family moved to Walla Walla, Wash., where Bob attended local schools. He graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1951. His senior year he served as student body president, was a member of the National Honors Society, and was salutatorian of his class. He lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. Bob was also named an all-star of the regional basketball tournament in 1951.
In 1952 Bob married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Hermann, in Milton-Freewater, Ore. He joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After basic training in California, Bob and Jean moved to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. There he attended Radio Intercept Operator School and was assigned to the U.S. Air Force Base in Edinburgh, Scotland, as an Intercept Operator 2 with Top Secret clearance. Jean joined him in Scotland and they enjoyed traveling through England, Ireland, and Scotland. Bob finished his enlistment at March Field in Riverside, Calif.
After receiving an honorable discharge in 1956, Bob started his career in banking as a trainee at the First National Bank of Portland (now Wells Fargo) in Pendleton, Ore. While rising through the ranks he graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. After several promotions in Eastern Oregon, Bob accepted a position at the Portland headquarters of First Interstate Bank of Oregon (now Wells Fargo) as the vice president and regional credit administrator for 13 offices east of the Cascades. Then in 1977, Bob was promoted to vice president and manager of the Pendleton branch of First Interstate Bank. After 35 years with the bank, he retired in 1992.
After his retirement, Bob and Jean spent many years RVing to Scottsdale and Mesa, Ariz., always welcoming family and friends for golf, card games, and sightseeing adventures. He particularly enjoyed being in the sun and having his morning coffee in the hot tub.
A longtime member of the Pendleton Country Club, Bob was an avid golfer. He enjoyed participating in tournaments, family golf gatherings, and his Wednesday golf group with friends.
Bob and Jean were blessed with three beautiful children. He was a loving, kind, supportive, and fun father, often bestowing playful nicknames on his loved ones and laughing so much he could barely tell the punchline to his jokes.
His faith in God and the Catholic church was very strong. He was a member of and volunteered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Outreach for many years. Bob was proud to be a long time member of the Knights of Columbus.
Bob was also very active in many civic activities. He served one term as director of the Rotary Club, volunteered at Happy Canyon, was chairman of the United Way and served on St. Anthony’s finance committee, to name just a few.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Dolores Kennedy, and his oldest son Timothy Kennedy.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years; his sisters Shirley Manuel of College Place, Wash., and Bernice Lott of Heppner, Ore.; brother Roger Kennedy of Dalles, Texas; daughter Becky her partner Mary and their two children Ava and Bennett; son Tommy, grandson Derek, his wife Nicole and their three sons; and daughter-in-law Theresa Kennedy and her daughter Tabitha.
A memorial mass will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801. A celebration of life luncheon will immediately follow in the church parish hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pendleton Foundation Trust or a charity of your choice.
Burns Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.