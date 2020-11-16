Hermiston
June 20, 1924 — November 14, 2020
Robert W. “Bob” Rhea of Hermiston was born June 20, 1924, in Stanfield, Oregon, the son of Curtis and Cecile (Rankin) Rhea. He passed away on Saturday November 14, 2020, at the age of 96.
Bob grew up and attended school in Stanfield. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre during World War II. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Eastern Oregon where he has lived since.
Bob married Patricia “Pat” Brown on November 27, 1948, in Pendleton.
Bob farmed and raised cattle on a small farm on Butter Creek before moving his family to a bigger farm in Stanfield, where he farmed until the age of 81. He and his wife then moved to property they owned in Ukiah. They lived there for five years before moving back to Hermiston.
He had a great love of the outdoors and very much enjoyed his work. He had a love of riding horses and hunting, and also was a dedicated family man.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Pat; son Curt (Sherry) Rhea; daughter Terry (Rod) Monkus; grandchildren Amy Duymazlar, Brady Monkus, Ron Monkus and Lisa Logan; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and one brother.
A private family graveside service and burial were held at Pleasant View Cemetery near Stanfield.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.