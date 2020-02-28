Pendleton
October 19, 1927 — February 27, 2020
Robert Willis "Bob" Byer, 92, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at a local care facility.
Bob was born in Portland, Oregon, October 19, 1927, and moved to La Grande, Oregon, when he was four years old. He started school at Willow Elementary school and moved to Imbler, Oregon, when he was in the second grade.
He finished high school there and joined the Army, 29th Army Engineers. He served two years mapping elevations on 28 various islands in the South Pacific.
On his return from the service, he attended Eastern Oregon College of Education. He went to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at McNary Dam while it was being built. He later worked for Bonneville Power as a design and layout engineer, working on substations and transmissions all throughout Montana, Idaho and Washington. He greatly enjoyed his work!
Later, he returned to Imbler and became partners with Don Wagner, farming and running the seed and processing plant for 4½ years. In the early 1950s, he came to Pendleton and worked for McCormick Construction, followed later with Pendleton Grain Growers, where he worked for 36 years as a building and construction supervisor.
He met his wife Betty in 1960 and they were married in 1963. Bob always said that "when you live in a community, you need to contribute to that community.” He was involved in numerous projects within the Pendleton community.
He volunteered on the first-aid crew for the Pendleton Round-Up (1962-1979). He was selected to the Round-Up Board of Directors from 1980-1988. While on the board, he initiated the plan for the present Director’s Room. He also constructed the “helpers eating area" and Past Director’s Room. He served a total of 56 years volunteering for the Round-Up Association. Round-Up was very special to Bob.
He was elected to the Hall of Fame Board in 1998 and served for four years. He served two 4-year terms on the Historical Board. He moved the Bird Schoolhouse, Fix cabin and the windmill. He also tore down two old farm barns and used the lumber to build the present barn.
Bob greatly enjoyed the mountains snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. One of his favorite trips was a road trip with Larry Ledbetter to Alaska. He traveled to the Ohio Amish country, and he and Betty made a trip to Germany where his grandparents were from.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of 56 years; his daughter Connie Byer; sister Audrey Wesenskow; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Nellie Byer; daughter Deborah Edwards; and granddaughter Johna Marandas.
A funeral service will be held at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A reception will follow at the Eagles Lodge. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Summerville Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.