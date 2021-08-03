Pendleton
Nov. 23, 1935 — Aug. 1, 2021
Roberta was born on Nov. 23, 1935, to Ray Nash and Olive Preston in Roseburg, Oregon. With God by her side, she passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2021.
Roberta lived through faith and family. She married Robert L. Straube and had three children. They later divorced. In 1970, Roberta married the love of her life, Raymond N. Alexander. Together they raised their combined twelve children and enjoyed life to the fullest. Roberta was like a superwoman, and those that knew her couldn’t help but love and admire her humor, wit, strength, hard work and perseverance.
She was a proud member of the St. Andrew’s Mission Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed volunteering, traveling and spending time with her family.
She worked as a Customer Service Representative at Saif Corporation until retirement. Once retired, Roberta and Ray spent their time traveling in their motorhome, spending summers in Oregon and winters in Arizona.
Survivors include her sons, Robert W. Straube, his wife Kay, and Michael A. Straube; sister Diane Britt; brother Jake Nash; stepsons Patrick, Charles, Kevin and Thomas Alexander; stepdaughters Mary, Martha and Teresa Alexander; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, daughter Kim Marie Straube, brother Harry (Spike) Nash, and stepsons James and Denis Alexander.
May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
A gravesite ceremony and burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2021, at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.