Hermiston
April 7, 1988 — August 20, 2020
Roberto Andres Flores Colula of Hermiston was born April 7, 1988, in Mexico City, Mexico, the son of Juan Vargas Flores and Maria Rosario Colula. He passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the age of 32.
Roberto moved from Mexico to the United States when he was a young child. The family settled in Umatilla, Oregon, where he grew up and attended school. After high school he began working in agriculture, where he worked hard to provide for his young family.
Roberto enjoyed working on and street racing cars, camping, being in the outdoors and watching boxing events. He loved having family get-togethers where he enjoyed cooking for his family. He was a loving husband and father.
Roberto married Ashley Pitts on May 9, 2012, in Umatilla, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife, Ashley; children Andrea, Junior, Sophia and Karmin; father Juan (Mari) Flores; mother Maria (Joaquin) Colula; brothers Juan Jr., Jesus “Chuy” and Freddy; sisters Lorena and Olivia; and many extended family and close friends.
A private family memorial mass was held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
