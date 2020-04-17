Taylorsville, Utah
September 28, 1933 — April 11, 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Roscella Lillian Gillett Beck, passed away quietly on April 11, 2020, in Taylorsville, Utah. She was 96 years old.
Roscella was born on September 28, 1923, to Charles George Gillett and Myrl Sunshine Weaver Gillett. She was raised by her Aunt Maggie Weaver. Roscella attended Walla Walla High School where she was a champion sharpshooter and writer and editor for the school newspaper. She was the last surviving member of her graduating class.
Roscella married Joseph Edward Ferguson in 1944. They resided in California where Roscella gave birth to her three sons: Michael Edward Ferguson, Charles Joseph Ferguson and Howard Arthur Ferguson. After 19 years of marriage they divorced. Roscella was remarried to Eldin Cleatis Beck in 1964.
Roscella was a highly respected graphic artist, a profession she pursued for over 20 years. As a hobby she produced many beautiful paintings. She also enjoyed bowling, water skiing, camping, and hiking.
After raising their three sons Roscella and Eldin sold their home in Yuba City, California, and spent several happy years traveling and living in their fifth-wheel trailer. Eventually they settled in Pendleton, Oregon, where they were very active for many years in the Peace Lutheran Church. Roscella was especially active in the church's quilting club, where she helped create hundreds of quilts for church missions around the world.
Roscella is survived by her son Michael and his spouse Maria Ferguson, her son Charles and his spouse Suzie Ferguson, her son Howard and his spouse Kevin Nose', and her grandchildren Sandra Ferguson, Jeannette Watkins, Suzette Moore, Caroline Ferguson, Eldin Ferguson, Spencer Ferguson, Caleb Ferguson, Kyle Ferguson and Katie Webb. She is also survived by multiple great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services are planned to be held in Pendleton, Oregon. However, services will be delayed to a date to be announced later due to coronavirus.
Condolences may be shared with the family at leavittsmortuary.com
