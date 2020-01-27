Hermiston
December 28, 1949 — January 25, 2020
Rod Allen Dunlap of Hermiston was born December 28, 1949, in Portland, Oregon, the son of George and Darlene (Calder) Dunlap. He passed away in Hermiston on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the age of 70.
Rod grew up and attended school in Vancouver, Wash., graduating from Evergreen High School in the class of 1968. He moved to Hermiston in the 1970s where he owned and operated Seventh Street Upholstery for several years. In 1977, he went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad where he was a heavy equipment operator until retiring in 1999.
Rod was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed playing tennis, basketball, softball and pool. He enjoyed traveling throughout the world watching his children compete in Taekwondo tournaments.
Rod married Jacqua “Jackie” Howton in Hermiston on May 30, 1987.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie; children Corey and wife Juliet Scheer, Amber Dunlap and husband Russell Jackson, and Matthew and wife Brianna Dunlap; grandchildren Jillian, Gabriellah, Paisleigh and Bristohl; sisters Debbie Halbach, Sandy Bartkowski and Dianne Dunlap; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Sherri Eklund.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Ore.
Family suggest memorial donations be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice or to Pet Rescue Humane Society of Eastern Oregon.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
