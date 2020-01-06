Arlington
September 15, 1941 — December 27, 2019
Roderick Random “Rod” Mabe, 78, of Arlington, passed away in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Friday, December 27, 2019, with family at his side. A memorial service will be held on January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Arlington.
He was born on September 15, 1941, on his family ranch in Richmond, Oregon, to parents Harold and Ruby Mabe. Rod was raised in Richmond until his familymoved to Fossil, Oregon, where he finished his education and graduated fromWheeler High School.
He worked at the Kinzua Pine Mills and ranches nearby in his early years. He waslater employed by Oregon Department of Transportation, first in Spray and latertransferring to Arlington, where he retired after 28 years with ODOT.
Rod married Corrine Tippet in 1965. They had two children, Julie and James. Helater married Karen Springer and helped raise her two daughters, Jamie andShawna.
He was active in the Arlington Lions Club, a member of the Condon Elks Lodgeand the Arlington Food Bank. Rod also enjoyed setting targets at the ArlingtonAirport shooting range. Rod was always “only a phone call away” when someoneneeded help. An avid hunter and fisherman, Rod especially enjoyed his familyreunion camping trips.
He is survived by his wife Karen of 41 years; their children Julie Steinbruck ofAlmsville, Oregon, James Mabe of Everett, Washington, Jamie Barney of LasVegas, Nevada, and Shawna Hahn of Boardman, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; threegreat-grandchildren; sister Mildred Williamson, and brothers Marvin and Bill. Hewas preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley and brother Harold Dean.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.
Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolencebook at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
