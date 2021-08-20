Rodney, 68, formerly of Athena, Oregon, passed away at his home in Elgin, Oregon, on March 19, 2020, with his wife and brothers Bob and Bryan by his side.
Born in Caldwell, Idaho, on April 21, 1951, he attended schools in Athena and Treasure Valley Community College.
Rodney served our country, joining the Army, and after deployment he went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad as an engineer for 28 years.
On April 1, 1973, Rodney married the love of his life, Judy Roberts. They enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, their 4-wheeler, water and snow skiing, and golfing.
Rodney is survived by his wife Judy; stepchildren Lori Cooney and Kara Meyers of Joseph, Oregon, and Frank Kee (Liz) of La Grande, Oregon; brothers Bob and Bryan (Diana) Payant of Pendleton, Oregon; sisters Teri Smith of Pendleton and Tracey Bray (Ron) of Adams, Oregon; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Les and Darlene Payant, and brother Tom (Dooley) Payant.
If you knew Rodney, you can attest he will be forever known for having the best sense of humor of anyone.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 12-3 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge in Pendleton, Oregon.
RIP II HI.
