Pendleton
October 24, 1947 — May 22, 2019
Rodney Edmond Lyles was born on October 24, 1947, to Edmond and Clara Lyles in Sta. Paula, California. He passed on peacefully in his sleep in the loving arms of his wife, Zenaida M. Lyles, on May 22, 2019.
Rod grew up with his younger sister, Laura, surrounded by aunts, uncles and cousins. At an early age, Rod distinguished himself as the brightest among them, having started first grade at age 5. He was very keen in reading, writing and mathematics. It has been known that teachers would send him to the library to read independently when lessons got too easy for him. He excelled in baseball and had a golden glove in the outfield. He shared his love for the game with his children.
In pursuit of further learning Jean Piaget’s development of intelligence among children, he transferred from University of Oregon to University of Minnesota where John Flavell, an authority on Piaget, taught and conducted research at the Institute of Child Development there. Rod studied diligently in Flavell’s courses.
In 1971 Rod met the love of his life, Zenaida Masangkay Lyles, at the dining hall shared by the dormitories where they resided, Territorial and Centennial. As the lead investigator, Zenaida conducted studies with John Flavell along with a team of graduate students and they published seminal research on the early development of inferences about visual percepts of others. Rod could not have been any prouder of her.
Rod and Zenaida navigated the academic world at the university with a bevy of nerdy friends with whom they shared bonds that have flourished to this day. Devoted to each other, they saw through four years of being separated by an ocean and continents. Zenaida’s graduate work at the University of Minnesota was funded by a scholarship through Philippine Normal College with a contract to serve the college back as instructor and researcher in its faculty. During the pre-email years, Rod and Zenaida exchanged letters. Rod worked as a correctional officer at Walla Walla State Correctional Institute and in 1976, he petitioned for Zenaida to come back to the USA as his fiancée. Zenaida’s luggage included a suitcase filled with letters from Rod. They were married on February 14, 1977, at St. Patrick’s Church in Walla Walla, Washington.
Their son Randy, was born in Walla Walla and their daughter Lara was born in Pullman. The family moved to Spokane, Hermiston and Boardman before settling down in Pendleton, Oregon.
He worked at Pendleton School District, the United States Postal Service in Umatilla and at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino. Zenaida’s role in education expanded as she became a school principal and an education department director, affording Rod the gifts of time and means to explore his passion for arts and music. While living in Spokane, Washington, Rod and his mother, Clara, opened a stained glass studio where Rod’s artistry in designing and creating stained glass works of art was held in high esteem by fellow artists. Inspired by Monet and Gauguin, Rod created oil paintings that were appreciated by their viewers.
A longtime aficionado of rock and roll, Rod later focused his artistry in playing the guitar with the concerted diligence of collecting guitars and amplifiers.
The pride of his life are his two children: Randy, who works with the Oregon Department of Human Services, and Lara, who works at Northern Illinois University. A devoted father, he was their number one fan as they played sports during their years in school. He provided them with pointers in playing ball. Many a time, he surprised them with gourmet cuisine, to the delight of their mother, Zenaida. Rod prepared sumptuous breakfast and dinner. Rod’s dedication to his family is very inspiring. He was a doting grandfather to Eli (Randy and Jami).
Friends and lovers, Rod and Zenaida’s wedded years were filled with bliss, humor and endless tete-a-tete that could get them running to the nearest encyclopedia during the pre-Google era. They traveled together, visiting Zenaida’s family in the Philippines, where Rod was easily mistaken to be a rock star. Valentin and Benita Masangkay appreciated how Rod loved and cared for Zenaida, their daughter. The families and children of Joseph and Julie Masangkay, Albert and Teodora Lacerna, Mario and Jacqueline Masangkay and Harold and Maria de Leon consider Rod as a highly adored and respected member of the Masangkay clan.
Together Rod and Zenaida raised Randy and Lara. Kind, mindful and respectful, they bring joy to individuals with whom they associate, making Rod truly proud of them.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Clara Lyles, and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Zenaida; children Randy (Jami) and Lara, and grandson Eli; sister Laura Webster (Cliff); niece Leslie Ferreira and nephew Todd Ferreira; and several aunts and cousins.
Rod will forever live in the hearts and minds of his family and loved ones.
