Umatilla
April 17, 1952 — May 12, 2019
September 16, 1950 — May 12, 2019
Roger and Ruth Frances of Umatilla passed away together in Umatilla on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Roger was born April 17, 1952, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Wallace and Loretta (Jackson) Frances. He was 67 years of age.
Ruth was born September 16, 1950, in Oakland, California, the daughter of Albert and Helen (Skelton) Gonyo. She was 68 years of age.
The couple were united in marriage on November 28, 1987, in Santa Rosa, California. They moved to Umatilla in December of 1987 when Roger began working for the city of Umatilla as their public works superintendent. He retired in 2013 after 26 years of employment. Ruth worked as a housekeeper at the Tillicum Inn for 15 years.
The couple enjoyed riding motorcycles together and watching sports events together (Ruth was a San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan, and Roger was a Dallas Cowboys and Giants fan). Roger also enjoyed working on cars, hunting, fishing, being in the outdoors and was an avid golfer. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Chamber of Commerce in Umatilla. Ruth also enjoyed bowling and playing softball.
They are survived by their children Cheri Frances of Santa Rosa, Calif., Tamara (James) Purves of Hermiston, Joe (Kristine) Smith of Los Angeles, Calif., and Deanna Beith of Reno, Nev.; Roger's sister, Lindsey Mitchell of Vallejo, Calif.; Ruth’s siblings, Jeanine Adams and Ted Stahl; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many extended family members and close friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later time.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
