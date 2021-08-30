Hermiston
Oct. 23, 1950 — Aug. 24, 2021
Roger William Wickers, born Oct. 23, 1950, to Paul and Margery in Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Portland, Oregon, from a short battle with COVID-19.
He met his wife of 18 years, Gail Wickers, online on May 1, 2002. He lived in Vista, California, she in La Grande, Oregon. They were immediately drawn to one another and knew they were meant to be. Six months later they were wed Dec. 6, in La Grande, Oregon, then moved down to live in Vista, where he was employed. In May of 2004, expecting their first and only child between them, they moved to Hermiston, Oregon, to be closer to her children. Blake was born two months later.
Roger was the most devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He worked endlessly on everything he did. He did everything with great care and perfection. He was a master of all trades! He could fix anything and everything! I don't know how we're going to survive without him.
Roger had the gentlest manner about him, and was always so very loving to everyone, including our animals, who also greatly miss him. He was the absolute cream of the crop.
Roger enjoyed teaching his son Blake how to work with tools, welding, fixing cars, electronics and anything else he could. He enjoyed gold hunting with his friend Lance, and was always sure to keep a lookout for a Bigfoot. ;)
Roger loved his family most of all, and truly enjoyed his many adventures and family gatherings. He was so thankful for the blended family we had. He loved his stepchildren very much. He was also very close to his co-dad, Dan Jensen.
Roger worked for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a warehouse supervisor at The Bishop's Central Storehouse in Hermiston, Oregon, for 15 years. He felt blessed to be able to help those in need. He kept a tight ship and was very organized.
Roger was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire adult life. He loved the Lord with all his heart and served wherever he was needed. He was very organized and meticulous in everything he did, in and out of the church.
Before working at the warehouse, Roger managed Sundial Apartments in Hermiston, Oregon, for five years. He worked with his buddy Roger Moon, doing mortgage loans, in San Diego County. He also worked in a debt relief office for 15 years doing bankruptcies in the San Diego area as well.
Sometime before that, he was an electronics engineer, where he enjoyed working. He loved talking about the time they sent him to Puerto Rico to open a new office for them. He was very skilled in many aspects of life, which made him a great blessing to others.
Roger is survived by his wife of 18 years, Gail Wickers; his sons Blake (of Umatilla) Zach and Jeff (of Clinton, Indiana); his stepchildren Brittney and Holger Kleiner (Pullman, Washington), Heather and Ryan Townsend (Myrtle Creek, Oregon), CJ Jensen (Boise, Idaho), Kylea Jensen (La Grande, Oregon), Tamara and John Malcher (La Grande, Oregon), and Justin Weber (West Valley, Utah); his grandchildren Taren and Eli Kleiner, Zoey and Ollie Jensen, and Claire and Aiden Malcher; his sisters Lorraine and Steve Smith (Bixby, Oklahoma), Dawn and Randy Hendershot (Poland, Indiana), and Paula and Bill Morris (Indianapolis, Indiana); brother Joe Wickers (Indianapolis, Indiana); and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Angie Farmer, his stepinfant grandson Matthew Kleiner, stepdaughter Tennille Weber, and half brother Paul Byron Wickers.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Umatilla Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15 Grant St., Umatilla, Oregon).
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuary.com.
