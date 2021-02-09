Pilot Rock
December 18, 1953 — February 8, 2021
Rolland Bruce Hilde (Bruce) passed away at the La Grande Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center on February 8. He was transferred there on January 22 after a three-week hospitalization. Bruce was diagnosed with bone cancer on December 7, 2020.
He was born on December 18, 1953, in Everett, Washington. His parents were Barbara and Herbert Hilde. He and his family moved to Enterprise, Oregon, in 1957. He attended the Seventh-day Adventist Church School for grades 1-8 and then Enterprise High School, where he graduated in 1972.
After graduation he joined the Navy where his ship, the USS Okinawa, served supporting ground troops in Vietnam. During this time, he was exposed to Agent Orange and suffered from multiple health issues as a result of this exposure. He eventually was given VA disability.
Upon discharge, Bruce worked in the timber industry for two or three years. He then went to work for the Oregon Department of Transportation. He worked there for over 35 years, with the majority of that time as a foreman of the sign crew out of the Pendleton office.
While in the Navy, Bruce married Merrill Victor in 1973. They had one son, Anthony Bruce Hilde. They later divorced. In 1978, Bruce married Mary Purvis. From this marriage daughter Amanda Michelle Hilde was born. Mary had a son from a previous marriage, Christopher DeLyria, who Bruce loved as his own. They later divorced. Bruce’s third and final marriage was to Phyllis Anne Raymond in 1985. After several years of marriage, they also divorced.
Bruce was an avid hunter and loved hunting elk. He also enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing. He was very meticulous in the care of his yard and home. He lived in the same house in Pilot Rock for over 40 years.
He had a very giving and generous spirit and was most happy helping others.
He is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Hilde; daughter Amanda Nelson (Josh); grandchildren Carter and Brooklyn Nelson; stepson Christopher DeLyria (Andrea’); sister Barbara Thompson (Dan); brother Douglas Hilde (Jana); and a large, loving extended family.
Family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Interment will be at the Skyview Memorial Park Cemetery located between Pilot Rock and Pendleton, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.