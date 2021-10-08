July 14, 1952 — Oct. 4, 2021
Pendleton
Ron D. Martin, 69, of Pendleton, died Oct. 4, 2021, in Spokane, with his family by his side. He was born July 14, 1952, in Portland to Delbert and Myrtle (Taylor) Martin. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
He graduated from Portland’s Jefferson High School in 1970. After serving his funeral director apprenticeship, he attended San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. He received his funeral director’s license in 1975. He worked at various funeral homes in California and Oregon before managing Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Home in Salem, Bateman Funeral Home in Newport and Pacific View Memorial Chapel in Lincoln City. In 2008, Ron and his wife, Valori, purchased Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. His dedication to professionalism in funeral service led him to serve on various committees and as president of the Oregon Funeral Directors Association. April of 2021 marked his 50th year in the profession.
He and Valori Worthington were married on Jan. 24, 1988, in Yankton.
Ron did not know a stranger. He loved the Pendleton community and was involved in many aspects of community support. He was a member of Rotary, Elks Lodge and Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed volunteering at many community projects and events. Supporting the VFW was especially important to him. He loved his country and was grateful for the sacrifices of our veterans. He received various awards because of his dedication and volunteerism to his community. In 2009, Ron and Valori received the Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year award; in 2017, he received the Main Street Cowboys Tenderfoot of the Year award; and in 2018, the Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year award.
Music was a great passion in his life. He could be found playing his guitar at a Saturday afternoon jam at the Great Pacific, at the Main Street Farmer’s Market or as the entertainment for many community events. His renditions of Neil Diamond songs were the most requested.
He liked fishing, hunting, camping or anything in the outdoors. In the last few years, he found joy in beekeeping.
Survivors include his wife, Valori; sons, Elon and Devin; nephews, Don, Duane, Danny; and nieces, Cheryl and Debbie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Della and Sylvia.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ron can be made to VFW Post 922, Hope For Healing or a charity of your choice, in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Share online condolences with the family at pioneerchapel.com.
