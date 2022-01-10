Dec. 18, 1951 — Dec. 25, 2021
Milton-Freewater
Ron passed peacefully in his home on the morning of Dec. 25, both his daughters by his side. He spent the most beautiful Christmas Eve Day surrounded by family, sharing all of his love, support and final words. He made the most of every minute, and left us all with the gift of his abundant joy.
Ronald Linn Saager was born on Dec. 18, 1951, to Herb and Wanda Saager. He was a Mac-Hi graduate and studied biology at both Southern Oregon University and Oregon State University. Ron had a deep love and reverence for the natural world, spending much of his childhood exploring the hills around his home. In his early twenties, he left college and headed to Alaska, where he worked as a commercial fisherman. Those long nights on the Bering Sea lent perspective that he'd pass on to his children and grandchildren. During the off-season, he spent years traveling around the West in his pickup camper, good ol' Alfred the dog by his side. He had the best stories.
When Ron met Julie Hardin in the summer of 1980, he decided it was time to give up the dangerous seasonal work and move back home to Milton-Freewater. Ron and Julie married in 1982 and Ron started working again at his family's shoe shop. They bought a true fixer-upper on Perkins Street and he spent many hours transforming the early 20th century house into a home suitable for his growing family. Deidre Marie was born in 1986, Kayla Kristine in 1990. Every day off was spent with his girls, introducing them to favorite fishing holes, the best mushroom hunting grounds, and eventually, to horses. When his eldest daughter fell hard for horses, he was plain tickled pink.
Working at the family's shoe store brought Ron great joy. He loved his customers and crew, many of whom became family. He was so proud of the store, and always grateful to serve such a beautiful community.
Ron was a romantic. He was a talented poet and photographer, a patient observer, and lover of nature. His passion for horses led him to pursue a training and racing program for a time. Ron loved to fish and did a bucket list fishing trip to Belize with his youngest brother, Rick. He always said he found his true calling when he became a father. He later recanted and explained that being a grandfather was his actual life purpose. When his eldest daughter and her partner bought a place in the country with a separate apartment for him, he moved in to ëthe grandpa quarters.í He felt no greater joy than to be present with his family.
He was the best dad. He knew how to love unconditionally and support his family any way they needed. He was always where he needed to be, and would have done anything for his family.
Ron is survived by his daughters, Deidre Nyburg (Keith Payne) and Kayla Saager, his grandchildren, Trevor, Bailee and Ruby, his youngest brother and one of his best friends, Rick Saager and family, his oldest brother, Norm Saager and family, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per Ronís wishes, no public service will be held, but friends and family are welcomed to share memories and photos on the Munselle-Rhodes funeral page.
To leave a condolence visit: www.munsellerhodes.com.
