Meridia, Yucatan, Mexico
April 4, 1972 — July 25, 2019
Ronald Lee Carroll, 47, peacefully passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on July 25, 2019, in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico.
Lee was born April 4, 1972, to Robert and Marie Carroll at Altus AFB, Altus, Oklahoma. He was raised in Pilot Rock, Oregon, graduated from Pendleton (Oregon) High School and attended Ricks College, Rexburg, Idaho.
A 12-year employee of UPS, he worked at the Phoenix hub. An Eagle Scout and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served a two-year church mission (1993 -1995, Milwaukee, Wisconsin) and currently served as a member of the Sunday School Presidency in the Osborne Ward, Phoenix, Ariz.
Ronald Lee is survived by his son, Jimmy Carroll of Mexico City, Mexico, and Jimmy’s mother and Ron’s first wife Argelia; fiancée Roni Gallardo Angel of Merida, Mexico; parents Robert and Marie (Martin) Carroll of Sultan, Wash.; brothers Randy Carroll of Sultan, Wash., and Lance Carroll and Ansel Carroll of Lynnwood, Wash.; sisters Rachelle Lemmon of Baker City, Ore., and Rebekah Sharrard of Milton-Freewater, Ore.; grandmother Betty Martin of Pendleton, Ore.; uncle Ronald Carroll of Maple Valley, Wash.; and aunt Katherine (Martin) Palmer of Pendleton, Ore.; and Ron’s second wife Eva and all their families.
Even though Lee struggled throughout life, spent the first three months of life in hospitals and didn’t learn to walk until he was three years old, he was determined to meet his goals no matter what the challenge. He loved his family and friends. A dedicated servant of the Lord and an avid family historian and genealogist, he was fluent in Spanish, which he taught himself; he had friends everywhere.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints, 425 S.E. Fourth St., Pilot Rock. Interment will follow at Skyview Memorial Park, Pendleton. Ron will be buried next to his brother Ryan Carroll, who passed away in 1992.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guest book at http://www.burnsmortuary.com.
