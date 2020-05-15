Portland
June 7, 1939 — May 13, 2020
Ronald Lee “Ron” White of Portland (formerly of Eastern Oregon) was born June 7, 1939, in Moro, Illinois, the son of Walter Sr. and Frances (Draper) White. He passed away in Portland on May 13, 2020, at the age of 80.
Ron moved to Eastern Oregon in 1942 and attended schools in Echo, Stanfield and Hermiston. He moved to Redmond in 1957 and graduated from Redmond High School in the class of 1958. After high school, he moved back to Eastern Oregon where he worked for a couple years. In 1960, he moved to Portland where he worked for Fred Meyer at the Rockwood Store as a head cashier for 17 years. He then returned to Eastern Oregon where he owned and operated the Echo Cash Grocery Store and the Stanfield Dog Kennels for over five years. He then took a job with Southland Corp. managing several 7 Eleven stores in the Portand area. He retired in 1980 due to an injury.
Ron was an excellent cook, enjoyed reading and talking to his many friends and family members.
Ron married Barbara Peterson on October 5, 1962, in Milwaukie, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara; daughter Kimberly (Toby) Johnson; son Jeffrey White; and two granddaughters, Nichelle Johnson and Brittney Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mary McVickers; and brothers Robert White and Walter White Jr.
A private family service was held with burial in Echo Cemetery.
Family suggest memorial contributions to Pet Rescue Humane Society of Eastern Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
