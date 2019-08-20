Island City
January 26, 1944 — August 17, 2019
Ronald “Ron” Livingston Nash, 75, of Island City, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his residence. A funeral service will be held at Island City Lighthouse Pentecostal Church on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. Casual dress is preferred by the family.
Ron was born on January 26, 1944, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Eugene and Irene (Livingston) Nash. He resided in Twin Falls, Idaho; Sunnyside, Wash.; Pendleton, Ore.; Indiana; and Island City, Ore. He graduated from Pendleton High School. He continued his education by attending Eastern Oregon University and Brigham Young University. While playing football at BYU, he earned Football Star of the Year for the Cougars.
Ron was the general manger for Fleetwood Travel Trailers in several western state locations. In 1993, he became CEO, president, and co-founder of Northwood Manufacturing. He later purchased Outdoors RV in 2009. He was a successful businessman and earned Business Man of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year. He loved to hunt and fish and was a member of the National Rifle Association.
Ron is survived by his wife, Sherry; son Christopher Nash of Oregon; daughters Casie (Chris) Baruffi of Arizona, Sidney Nash of Oregon, Keri Nash of Idaho, and Emily Nash of Idaho; stepdaughters Lisa (Tim) Hauner of Oregon, Megan Fehrenbacher of Oregon, and Dana (Tod Hall) Fehrenbacher of Washington; aunt Virginia Merriman; uncle Bob Livingston; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Irene Nash, and sister Carolyn Birrer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a donation of choice in his name.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
