Ione
December 28, 1934 — November 20, 2020
Ronald Wayne Haguewood, 85, of Ione, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at Heppner.
He was born on December 28, 1934, to Oliver George (Ol) and Vivian Alice Fletcher Haguewood in Ione, Oregon, where he attended his first three years of school. He then transferred to Heppner, where he graduated from high school in 1953.
In 1955, he married Bobbi Lynne Wright. They later divorced. In 1956, they moved to the ranch south of Heppner where he and Bobbi raised their four children: Kristi, Kelwayne, Keven and Kimee. At that time, Ron was working for Junior Leather Logging as a cat skinner and choker setter.
In 1958, he worked for Jim and Sue Valentine as a hired hand and farmed for Jodie Morrison in Ione. Jodie became Ron’s mentor after Ron’s father passed away. At a young age, Ron learned from Jodie how to be a master mechanic, a master welder, and a master farmer. He eventually purchased Jodie’s ground and began his love of farming, which he passed on to his sons Kelwayne and Keven.
Ron married Karen Lynn Hams Palmer on April 28, 1990. After a brief time living on the ranch, they moved to Emert Addition near Ione, where he lived until his death.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, trap shooting, snowmobiling, attending family sporting events, and spending time at his mountain cabin at Penland Lake. He was an active member of the Heppner Elks Lodge BPOE #358. He was also a master brick mason, which he learned from Vince Alleman. He was also a pilot. Ron had many friends and knew no stranger.
His love of farming extended far beyond retirement, as he would go out and help Keven and Kelwayne drive equipment up to the age of 84.
Ron is survived by his wife Karen Haguewood of Ione; a brother, Jerry (Judy) Haguewood of Pendleton; children Kelwayne (Mary) Haguewood of Heppner, Keven Haguewood of Ione, and Kimee Haguewood of Pendleton; stepchildren Trina (Craig) Lankford of La Grande, Dawn (Brent) Brotherton of La Grande, Dulcie (Chance) Dixon of Goodyear, Arizona, and Shane Palmer of Reno, Nevada; 13 grandchildren, seven stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristi Huber; a sister, Mary Lou Larson; and his parents.
A family graveside service will be held at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Memorial Hospital or Pioneer Home Health and Hospice, both at P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online memorial book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
