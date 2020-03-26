Pendleton
October 16, 1980 — March 20, 2020
Ronald Wayne McCorkle Jr., of Pendleton, passed away at his home on March 20, 2020, at the age of 39.
He was born October 16, 1980, in Pendleton to Ronald McCorkle and Linda (Crossan) McCorkle. He grew up in Umatilla, attending school from kindergarten to graduation. When he was 9 years old, he suffered a giant basal aneurysm. With the support of the greater Eastern Oregon community, OHSU, The Barrow Institute of Phoenix, Arizona, Dr. Robert Spetzler and Shriner’s Hospital of Portland, his family was blessed with 30 years more with him. His medical story was written in Reader’s Digest: “The Boy With the Bomb in His Brain,” September 1991 issue.
He married Katrina Smith in Newport, Oregon. They have two children, Anthony and Gabrielle of Newport.
He is survived by his mother at home; his brother William (Susan) McCorkle of New Rockford, N.D.; his nieces Janika McCorkle and Danielle, Miranda and Natasha Curts; his nephews Donavun and Mason McCorkle; Stewart Saunders, brother from another family; Joe Wyman, Anna Ochoa and family, who he loved as family; and grandmother Sharon Crossan of Caldwell, Idaho. He had many aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.
He is preceded in death by his father; grandparents Eugene and Rowena McCorkle, Lee Crossan, and William and Naomi Barnett; great-aunt/grandmother Hazel Morris; aunt Sherri Rose, and uncle and aunt Merv and Glenda Kline.
Services will be announced at a later time due to the COVID-19 virus.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ronald’s memory to Shriner’s Hospital of Portland or Ronald McCorkle House of Phoenix, Arizona, both of which helped us when Ronald had his aneurysm.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guest book at www.burnsmortuary.com.
