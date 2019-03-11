Hermiston
July 22, 1933 — March 7, 2019
‘Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free! I am following the path God laid for me. I took His hand when I heard Him call, I turned my back and left it all. My life’s been full, I savored much; good children, good friends, good times and a loved one’s touch. Lift up your hearts and share with me, God wanted me now, He has set me FREE!’
Ronita was born July 22, 1933, in Toppenish, Wash., to Charles R. and Helen (Brisbois) M. Robertson. She went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 85 years.
She joined half-sister and -brother Theda and Theodore “Barney” Ashue Robertson, sisters Cleo Thomas and Colleen Kenyon, and later little brother Charles “Shorty” Robertson. Growing up until an adult she was her beloved father’s right hand man on the farm and an avid horse rider.
She married Maurice “Morey” Price on May 13, 1956, and became a stepmother to his son, Lonnie. They had four daughters together, Gail Phoenix of Phoenix, Ariz., Dawn (Rod) Barker of Othello, Wash., Robin (David) Howell of Kuna, Idaho, and Jill (Randy) Bullard of Queen Creek, Ariz. The marriage ended in 1968 and Ronita raised her daughters by herself for 10 years, encouraging each in music abilities, attending band concerts and chaperoning band trips. On April 15, 1978, she married the love of her life, Archie E. Jones, but he was suddenly taken from her in 1986 by a heart attack after only eight wonderful years together.
Ronita worked for over 30 years at the Good Samaritan Center and retired in 2001. She worked her way up to the laundry/housekeeping supervisor, but spent a lot of time giving personal care and attention outside of her job to many residents there.
After retiring, she loved reading, going to movies, attending local concerts and shows. (She was the lady in the crowd who always clapped or laughed the loudest!) Ronita volunteered at the senior center, preparing meals, cleaning up, decorating tables and making peanut clusters for all. Later she was on the board and helped with organizing fundraisers and plans to build a new center. Unfortunately, with a fast decline in health she was unable to attend the ribbon cutting for the new Harkenrider Senior Center this summer. In May of 2018 she was awarded a certificate of appreciation from the Red Cross for faithfully donating over 26 gallons of blood over many years.
Ronita was preceded in death by her parents and half siblings; sister Colleen and her husband Gordon, and brother Charles and his wife Rachel; ex-husband Morey and stepson Lonnie; beloved husband Archie; brothers-in-law Phillip and Andrew Jones; sisters-in-law Essie Zerba, Esther Denny, and a special one, Etta “Kitty” Jones.
She is survived by one sister, Cleo Thomas; her four daughters; 19 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces Charleen, Monique and Yvette, and nephews Dale, John, Jeff, Kim, Marc and Charles, who she faithfully sent birthday cards to.
Donations in her name may be sent to the Harkenrider Senior Center, the Landmark Baptist Church or, best of all, she would love to know you donated blood to the Red Cross!
She will be laid to rest next to her husband Archie at the Riverview Cemetery, Boardman, Oregon. A graveside services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
Please share memories of Ronita with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon.
