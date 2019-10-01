Pendleton
July 27, 1942 — Sept. 29, 2019
Rosalie P. Sohappy passed on September 29, 2019. She was born July 27, 1942, in Celilo Falls to Dunbar and Ida George John. She grew up along the River and resided in different areas around Yakima, Washington. She married Stephen P. Sohappy in 1959 and raised their children in Pendleton, Oregon.
Rose was an avid sports fan and enjoyed traveling to tournaments, camping outdoors, crafting and beadwork, yard sales and community events. She enjoyed watching all or her grandchildren in activities, she loved to laugh and tease, always had a beautiful smile. She loved the mountains whether she was gathering foods or taking a drive. She always stayed connected with her family and friends here and on the Yakama Reservation. She was teacher to many.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Sohappy, of Cayuse, Oregon; and her children, Vivian Shaw, Vincent Sohappy and Van Sohappy of Pendleton, Oregon; Valerie Shock of Yakima, Washington; and grandson, Dominique “Dom” Sohappy of Pendleton, Oregon; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Victor R. Sohappy; her parents and all five siblings, Ted, Nolan, Byron, Lindsay and Marilyn Umutch John.
We will always cherish the compassion, love, laughter and the beautiful smile she shared with everyone she knew. We celebrate the life and memories of Rosalie P. Sohappy.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
