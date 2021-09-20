A memorial service for Roscella Lillian Beck will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church, Pendleton, at 11 a.m.
Mrs. Beck of Pendleton died April 11, 2020, in Taylorsville, Utah. Roscella was born Sept. 28, 1923, to Charles G. Gillett and Myrl Weaver Gillett in Walla Walla. She attended Sharpstien Elementary School and Walla Walla High School. She graduated with the class of 1941.
On April 29, 1944, she married J. Edward Ferguson in Los Angeles. They lived in California and were parents of three sons. They were later divorced.
On May 23, 1964, she married Eldin C. Beck in Reno. They lived in Northern California for many years. They enjoyed camping, water skiing, bowling and motorcycle riding in their younger days. Roscella worked for 30 years as a graphic artist at various printing companies in California. They moved to Milton-Freewater in 1988 and later moved to Pendleton in 1998. She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, a member of Dorcas Circle and a member of the church Quilters and Book Club. Her hobbies were sewing, crocheting, oil painting and various crafts. She was a volunteer at the Community Bargain Counter and a member of a Hobby Club.
Roscella is survived by her son, Michael E. Ferguson and his spouse Maria; son, Charles J. Ferguson and his spouse Suzie; son, Howard A. Ferguson and his spouse Kevin Nose; her grandchildren, Sandra Ferguson, Jeannette Watkins, Suzette Moore, Caroline Ferguson, Eldin Ferguson, Spencer Ferguson, Caleb Ferguson, Kyle Ferguson, Katie Webb; and her step-brother, Sidney Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldin C. Beck; her daughter-in-law, Susan Ferguson; and her infant granddaughter, Shauna Roscella Ferguson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton, OR 97801. Online condolences may be sent to pioneerchapel.com.
