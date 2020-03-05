Irrigon
March 16, 1940 — March 2, 2020
Rose Marie Villegas, a longtime resident of Irrigon, was born March 16, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Charles and Rose (Canzano) Wilson. She passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Richland, Washington, at the age of 79.
Rose lived in Los Angeles during her childhood until the early 1950s, when her family moved to Irrigon, Oregon. She attended and completed her schooling in Irrigon.
She worked for Lamb Weston in Boardman for over 25 years, retiring in 2005.
Rose enjoyed volunteering at the Stokes Landing Senior Center in Irrigon. She was always willing to help someone in need and had a love for all animals. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Rose married Julian Villegas on May 5, 1981. He preceded her in death on October 10, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Leonard Wilson.
She is survived by her children Edythe and husband Glenn Pederson, Jack and wife Karla Brasel, Millie and husband Ted Simmons, Daniel Brasel, Rhonda Brasel, and William and wife Shannon Brasel; brothers Ed Wilson and Bob Wilson; sister Virginia Rodgers; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel in Hermiston. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon. A potluck will follow the service at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 195 Opal Place, Irrigon, Oregon).
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
