Rose Mary Kautz of Hermiston was born May 28, 1945, in Hampton, Virginia, the daughter of Albert and Alice (Willet) Sabo. She passed away in Hermiston on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the age of 76.
Rose grew up and attended her schooling in Hampton, Virginia. After high school, she met Kenneth E. Kautz who was serving in the U.S. Air Force. The couple was united in marriage on Sept. 3, 1964, in Clovis, New Mexico.
Rose and Kenneth lived in many places throughout the United States and Europe during his military career. They moved to Pendleton, Oregon, in 1979 and settled in Hermiston in 1980, where she has resided since.
Rose loved bowling and had played on multiple bowling leagues. She also enjoyed crocheting, working on puzzles and she attended The Country Church. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth on Oct. 12, 1994; her parents; two brothers, and one sister.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary (Tom) Mooney; son Ken (Synde) Kautz; daughter Elizabeth (Richard) Swentik; daughter Katherine Kautz; one sister, Carol Phelps; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Family suggests memorial donations in Rose’s memory be made to Burns Mortuary of Hermiston to help defray final costs.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.