Pendleton
August 2, 1945 — December 10, 2019
Roy “Butch” William Thomas passed away on December 10, 2019 at St. Anthony Hospital.
Roy was born on August 2, 1945 to Clarence and Zelda (Hartle) Thomas in Eugene, Oregon, where his parents were engaged in a logging business in Eugene and Riggins, Idaho. Eventually the family moved to Riggins where they owned a logging company. Butch grew up in Riggins and attended and graduated from school there. When his dad died in 1965, Butch sold the logging company and moved his mother to Pendleton to be near her family.
Butch was drafted into the military in 1965 where he served for two years in the Army. When he was discharged from the military he moved back to Pendleton to be near his mother and family.
Shortly after moving to Pendleton, he went to work for Hank Legler at Westside Auto Repair as a mechanic. Butch bought the business from Hank in 1975. Butch repaired automobiles, wheat trucks, combines and kept the Pendleton Sanitary Service trucks and equipment running. He owned and operated the shop until his retirement in 2008.
Butch met his wife, Charlene Bornamann, from Grants Pass, Oregon, in Pendleton. They were married in Reno, Nevada, in 1984.
He was a member of the Main Street Cowboys, The Elks Lodge, The Eagles Lodge and the Oregon Snowmobile Club, where he served as president for a number of years.
His passion was snowmobiling. Most winter weekends were spent snowmobiling with friends and family. His other passions were elk hunting and skeet shooting.
Butch was preceded in death by his father in 1965 and his mother in 1992. He survived by his wife, Charlene, four step-children, six step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held sometime after the first of the year. Send online condolences to www.pioneerchapel.com.
