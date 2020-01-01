Portland
October 20, 1929 — December 28, 2019
Roy Dean Acock, 90 years old, was born on October 20, 1929, to Charles Well Acock and Luella Stamp (Acock). On December 28, 2019, Dean passed away peacefully at home in Portland surrounded by family and beloved dog Maggie. Dean lost his long courageous battle with cancer and heart disease.
Dean's family moved to Irrigon from Heppner when he was an infant. Dean had to quit school early to take care of family due to his father’s illness. In Dean's younger years he worked at McNary Dam and The Dalles Dam as a cement mason, and also worked at Umatilla Army Depot. In 1952 He married Marjorie Evans and purchased the family farm, where he raised cattle and pigs and various crops. He also took a job at Pendleton Grain Growers delivering feed to local farmers, where he retired after 25 years.
In 2015 Dean moved to Portland to live with his daughter Bobbie due to his failing health.
Dean is survived by his wife Margie, sons Steve and Scott Acock, and daughter Bobbie (Robbin) Martell. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Luella Acock, and siblings Ralph Acock, Merry Nerove, Grace Obrien, Charles (Chuck) Acock, Betty Shoun, Bunny Strong and Donald Acock.
As per Dean’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Any condolences can be mailed to Margie Acock, 14315 N.E. Alton Court, Portland, OR 97230.
Dean was loved and admired by many ... now resting in peace.
