Roy Rohde, 87, was born in Pendleton, Oregon, in February of 1934, to Fred and Eileen Snyder Rohde. Roy grew up on the family wheat ranch near Echo, Oregon. While attending Washington State College, he met and married the love of his life, JoLynne Hanly, and started a family. He provided for his family by farming and working marine construction on the Columbia River before moving to Hermiston, Oregon where he operated Rohde Sand and Gravel. In his later years, Roy and JoLynne raised buffalo in eastern Washington. His passions in life were his faith, family, farming, operating heavy equipment, nature photography and woodworking.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ernest and Dean Rohde. He is survived by his wife, JoLynne Rohde; his children, Jenny Lynn Horning (Ray) of Boise, Idaho, Charles Dean Rohde (Cheryl) of Kent, Washington, Wendy Jo Rohde and Jeri Leigh Taylor (Mike) of Pendleton, Oregon; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Glenn Rohde (Joyce) of Echo, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests you send a donation to the Living Word Christian Center Missionary Program or other mission program of your choice.
A private service for the family is planned for Nov. 12, 2021.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to pioneerchapel.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.