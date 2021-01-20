Arlington
February 27, 1955 — January 18, 2021
Ruben Thomas Wetherell, 65, passed away on January 18, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 27, 1955, to parents Ruben and Mary Wetherell of Arlington, Oregon.
He graduated from Arlington High School in 1973 and spent many years working around the United States before moving back to his hometown in 1986 where he met his wife. On June 25, 1988, he married the love of his life, Kristine Wetherell of Condon. They built their life in Arlington, Oregon, where they welcomed their daughters Nicole, Ashley and Emily.
Ruben was a wonderful and devoted father and husband. He loved his family, his church and his community. His three daughters were his world; he was their biggest supporter, always making sure he was at every game, play or concert they had. He even spent many years coaching Little League and basketball.
His frequent hobbies included going out on his boat, making his famous sausage, pepperoni, jerky and wine, along with spending time with his family and grandchildren (granddogs too).
He spent 30 years working as a heavy equipment operator for Waste Management and was awarded the Waste Management National Operator of the Year for 2020, naming him The Best of The Best. (Which his family already knew).
He is survived by his wife Kristine, daughter Nicole and her children Tyler, Aubree and Emmett, daughter Ashley, and daughter Emily and her husband Austyn Zamora, all of Arlington; and siblings Sharon Conz, Mike Wetherell, Jeanne Liesegang and Tim Wetherell, and their spouses.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ruben and Mary Wetherell.
A graveside service will be held on January 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Oregon, following current state COVID-19 guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arlington United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 417, Arlington, OR 97812.
Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.