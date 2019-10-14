Kennewick, Wash.
April 5, 1932 — October 13, 2019
Ruby Ann (Rietmann) Rohde was born on April 5, 1932, in Heppner, Oregon, to parents Victor and Vera Rietmann. She grew up on the family farm near Ione with two older brothers, Bob and Bill, who named her after their favorite “Auntie Ruby.”
Ruby Ann graduated from Ione High School and Eastern Oregon State University in La Grande. She was teaching in Pendleton, Ore., when she met and married Dean Rohde in 1958. After a few years on Dean’s family farm they relocated to Kennewick, Wash., where she resided until her death on October 13, 2019.
Ruby Ann and Dean raised two children, Paul and Mary Jo. Ruby Ann spent those years as a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. She was always quick with laughter and had an amazing sense of humor. Always an optimist, Ruby Ann was able to look at most everything in a positive upbeat way. Ruby Ann set an amazing example of facing the trials in life with strength, dignity and, of course, humor.
Ruby Ann liked to travel, garden, cook, and get together with her “bridge lady” friends. Some of those friendships go back 50+ years and were a source of such good memories for her.
Her greatest interest was perhaps watching high school and college sports of most any variety! She loved seeing young people and their enthusiasm for the activities they loved. She was especially fond of the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team and remained a loyal Cougar football fan. Ruby Ann also had a heart for the arts, music, and theatre, especially performed by young people. Her presence was felt by her children and grandchildren as she supported all of their interests.
Ruby Ann was always willing to help those around her. She “nursed” several of her family members and even friends when help was needed. She was always loyal and dedicated to her family and friends.
Ruby Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Vera Rietmann, her brother Bob, and her husband of 52 years, Dean Rohde. She is survived by her brother Bill, and son Paul Rohde and his children Jordan and Andy (with wife Salena and son Dean), as well as Paul’s wife Susan and her daughters Sarah, Alissa and Jessica. She is also survived by her daughter Mary Jo (Rohde) Lindquist, her husband Chris, and their three children John, Katie and Julie Ann.
A graveside service is being held at Highview Cemetery in Ione, Ore., on Monday, October 21 at 10:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served at the Ione Community Church following. Later that day, from 3-7 p.m., we will have an open house reception celebrating Ruby Ann’s life at the Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick, Wash.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick, Wash., or to the Dean Rohde Memorial Flag Fund through the American Legion in Ione, Ore.
We would like to thank our families and friends for their love and support during this time. We’d also like to thank Chaplaincy Hospice Care and Priority Home Health for their compassion, care, and love.
You may sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com
