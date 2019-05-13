Thornhollow
August 2, 1926 — April 6, 2019
Ruby Lucille Sams died peacefully at her home in Thornhollow, surrounded by her children.
Ruby was born August 2, 1926, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Poplar, Montana, to Chauncey F. Whitright and Mary Cecelia Akers. Ruby's mother died when she was 5 years old; she lived with various relatives, and eventually she and her brother Chauncey ended up living with and raised by their maternal grandmother. Ruby was Yanktonias Sioux, an enrolled member of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
In 1939 Ruby was 13 years old and was sent to Chemawa Indian Boarding School, where she met the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Sams, a young man from the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Ruby and Chuck were married April 20, 1943 , in Walla Walla, Washington. Ruby spent the next several years living at Thornhollow.
Upon Chuck's return home from the military, the family moved to Weston, Oregon, were they resided for the next 50 years. During those years in Weston Ruby raised her family and three nephews who lived with her and Chuck in order to finish high school, not to mention many other kids who resided off and on in the Sams household; there was always room for one more.
Ruby was a domestic engineer, managing a household of 10 or more at all times, housework, home-cooked meals every day, going to sports activities, seeing to it that homework and grades were kept up, and maintaining peace and order at all times, which was not always an easy task at the Sams home, but Ruby ran a tight ship.
Ruby enjoyed life; she enjoyed her family, grandkids, great-grandkids, family gatherings, reading, playing cards, watching old westerns, and Archie Bunker reruns. Ruby loved Bingo, and most of all the casino, where she made many friends.
Ruby's kindness to others and thoughtfulness in giving and devotion to her family was unsurpassed. She laughed often and loved with all her heart. We will miss her dearly but are deeply blessed to have had her in our lives.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years in 1998. In 2000 Ruby return to Thornhollow to live with her son.
Ruby is survived by three sons, Charles "Butch" Sams Jr. (Sarah), Pendleton, Oregon, Dave Sams, Thornhollow, and Kim Sams (Kala), Weston, Oregon; four daughters, Mari Tester, Walla Walla, Washington, and Margaret Sams, Sally Kosey (Dave) and Tammy Sams, all of Pendleton; grandchildren Tonyia Tester-Loyer (Jeff), Bothell, Washington, Charles F. Sams III (Lori), Ryan E. Sams (Nikki), Aaron Noisy, Preston Bronson, Sam Sams, Corinne Sams, Feather Husties-Sams, (Raymond), and Jake E. Kosey, all of Pendleton, Oregon, and Jen Shipp and Chrissy Gaitan-Finney, Eugene, Oregon; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Also survived by brothers Ralph Whitright, Seattle, Washington, and Alan Whitright, Hoodsport, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, her sons Donald, John "Sluggo" and Jack Sams, brothers Chauncey and Curtis Whitright, and sisters Joyce Hahn and Dorothy Todd.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Church in Mission, Oregon.
