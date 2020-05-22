Pendleton
July 16, 1927 — May 14, 2020
Rudolph “Rudy” Enbysk, 92, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the SunRidge Care Facility after a short illness.
Rudy was born July 16, 1927, in Pendleton to Werner Christian and Bonnie (Zeleney) Enbysk. He was the oldest of twin boys. His brother, Ronald, passed away in March 1994.
He was from a pioneer family that settled mostly in the Helix area. Rudy’s great-grandfather, Peter Enbysk, donated the land, 133 years ago, for the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church just east of Helix.
Rudy graduated from Pendleton High School in 1945. He received an honorable discharge from the Army Air Forces Base Unit, Geiger Field, Washington, in November 1946. He married Bonnie Pollock in June of 1946 at the Episcopal Church in Pendleton. They were married 63 years when Bonnie passed away in 2009.
Rudolph was very active in civic affairs. He had a life membership in Jaycees, where he held offices at the local, state and national level. He was president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce with life membership. He was a member of Kiwanis Club and Elks U.S.A.
He was on the Pendleton School District Advisory Board and Budget Committee. He was chairman of the Pendleton Centennial Committee.
In his early adult years he worked for Jack Sweitzer at Max Baer Men’s Wear. Rudy was awarded the Pendleton Distinguished Jr. Citizen for 1957. He also worked for Standard Insurance Co. of Oregon and became the district manager of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. when they opened their new office in Pendleton.
He was a city councilman from 1961-65 and served as Pendleton’s mayor for 1965-66. In April 1966 he was appointed the city manager until he left office in 1981.
Through the years he enjoyed a variety of activities: hunting, water-skiing, golf, pinochle and especially camping and fishing on the Lostine River.
Mr. Enbysk was preceded in death by his parents, wife and twin brother. He is survived by daughters Linda Alford of Eugene and Toni (Gail) McDougall of Pendleton; grandchildren Eva and John Alford of Eugene, and Rod (Genia) Scott and Mitch McDougall of Pendleton; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pendleton Foundation Trust, P.O. Box 218, Pendleton, OR 97801, the Umatilla County Historical Society, P.O. Box 253, Pendleton, OR 97801, or the charity of choice.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com. There may be a memorial service at a later date.
