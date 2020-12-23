Meacham
September 8, 1948 — December 12, 2020
Russell “Wayne” McEntire, 72, of Meacham, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. He was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Springfield, Missouri.
Wayne, as most people knew him, lived most of his life in the Meacham area. He and his wife, Donna, raised four kids, Scott Hart, Tracy Hart, Buck McEntire and Shane McEntire. He served in the Army from 1967-1972 and was primarily stationed in Germany.
Wayne was a jack of all trades. In the 60-plus years he and his family lived in the area, he drove truck for Hill Meat Company, delivering meat to Portland-area supermarkets for many years, and also did custom haying and cutting and hauling firewood evenings and weekends to save up to start Wagontire Towing in 1987.
Wayne started Wagontire Towing with a 20-year-old used tow truck he bought for $6,500. He refurbished the old truck and over time built a successful and well-respected business that eventually became the regional AAA towing service for Cabbage Hill and won many outstanding service awards based on excellent customer reviews and feedback. Wagontire was the main towing service between Pendleton and La Grande, providing tow and rescue service on the treacherous “Cabbage Hill.” Wayne often invited stranded motorists to stay in his home when blizzard conditions made travel dangerous.
Wayne had a big heart and enjoyed helping travelers that broke down in the area, and he also helped raise funding for the Meacham Volunteer Fire Department by organizing many fundraising events, and was the fire chief for many years.
He enjoyed riding snowmobiles and side-by-sides in the Blue Mountains. He was an avid deer and elk hunter, and also enjoyed fishing for trout. He even flew planes on occasion.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna; his four children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Let ‘er Buck, grouchy old cowboy!
The family will be having a celebration of life event this spring, date to be announced.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
