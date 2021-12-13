Aug. 12, 1958 — Dec. 9, 2021
Heppner
Russell J. “Rusty” Estes died at the age of 63 at his home in Heppner, Oregon, on Dec. 9, 2021. He was born to Sarah Jane Sannar and James Franklin Estes on Aug. 12, 1958, in Enterprise, Oregon. He was the first born of five children, “the big brother.” Raised in Heppner attending elementary school and graduating from Heppner High School.
He became a junior fireman as a freshman in high school, which began his lifelong service to the Heppner Volunteer Fire Service of which he retired as chief in 2019.
Rusty studied mechanics at Mt. Hood Community College. Upon returning home, he went to work for Hutches’ Printing and learned to be a master printer. He subsequently worked for Heppner Gazette Times and American Printing before being hired by Morrow County Health District in maintenance and as an ambulance driver. He worked in maintenance for several years before taking his dream job of emergency services coordinator for the health district.
Rusty received his First Responders Certification and Ambulance Driving Trainer Certificate in 1987, volunteering for the South Morrow County EMT Association. He continued on to receive his Emergency Medical Technician 1 license in 1989.
With permission from Cyde’s two sons, Chad and Eric, Rusty married Cyde Allstott Skroch on Nov. 19, 1988, in Heppner, Oregon, and they became a family. Rusty was a 40-year member of Heppner Lions Club, receiving the District Governor’s Award in 2006. He was also a member of Heppner Elks Lodge No. 358, I.O.O.F Lodge No. 66 in Heppner, Willow Creek Country Club, and District 9 Fire Chiefs Association, serving his community through these organizations.
In the early 1980s, Rusty was in a four-wheel Jeep club and participated in competitions, adding to his love of speed. Lights and sirens were his passion, with safety first. Rusty loved his occasional trips to the casino for a night of gambling and was well known for bantering while playing cards with friends and family.
Rusty is survived by his wife, Cyde; stepson, Chad Skroch, wife Sarah Lynn, and their sons Cooper and Devin; stepson, Eric Skroch, wife Sarah Lee, and their sons EJ, Skye and daughter Elli; siblings; Rita Bergstrom and her husband Hal; Buck Estes; Ginny (George) Nairns and her husband Bob; Robin Traeger and her husband Rick; father, James F. Estes; nieces and nephews; Amy, Jeremy, Adam, Kiel, Blake, Emily, Krystal, Aaron, Chelsey, Russell and many great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Rusty will be held on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Fire Hall with a dinner to follow at the Heppner Elks Lodge. Rusty believed in the safety of mask wearing to protect those we love.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heppner Fire Department, P.O. Box 743, Heppner, OR 97836, or South Morrow County EMT Association, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
