Ruth Ann Kelly of Lancaster, California, formerly of Eastern Oregon, was born May 24, 1938, in Nyssa, the daughter of William and Ethel (Willis) Parker. She passed away in Richland, Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the age of 83.
As a child, Ruth lived in Kennewick for several years before moving to Irrigon. She graduated from Irrigon High School in the class of 1956. She lived in the Eastern Oregon communities of Irrigon, Umatilla and Hermiston until moving to Lancaster, California, in 2009. She worked in area grocery stores, drove busses for Morrow County schools and worked for Carlson Drug Store in Umatilla for several years
Ruth married Ronald Coleman in 1957 and from this union three children were born: Kevin, Stacy and Michelle. Ronald preceded her in death in 1965. In 1967, she married Joseph C. Coleman and the couple had one son, Jon. The couple later divorced.
In 2009, she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, William Kelly, and moved to Lancaster, California. She married William Kelly on April 15, 2010.
Ruth enjoyed gardening, tending to her flower gardens and going dancing with her husband. She was an excellent cook, made friends wherever she went and enjoyed volunteering and serving the communities she resided in. Her family was her first priority and she loved spending time with family whenever the opportunity arose.
She is survived by her husband, William; children, Kevin and wife, Robbin Coleman, Stacy and wife, Lorie Coleman, Michelle and husband, Darrell Gale, and Jon and wife, Dawn Coleman; stepsons, Bradley and wife, Xochilt Kelly, and Brian and wife, Karen Kelly; brother, Harold and wife, Dolly Parker; sister, Janice and husband, Terry Witherspoon; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations be made to a charity of one’s choice.
