Montrose, Colo.
September 15, 1945 — August 6, 2019
Ruth Etta McMullen died after a long battle with emphysema and COPD. She passed in her sleep peacefully at her home in Montrose, Colorado. She will be cremated, and no services are planned. She will be interred next to her mother in Montrose.
She leaves behind husband Bob McMullen, two children of her own, three sisters, one brother, and many nephews, nieces, grandkids and great-grandkids.
She will be greatly missed by all. Rest in peace, Ruth.
