On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Ruth Kube Linfoot, surrounded by her younger brother, daughters and some of her many grandchildren, passed away at the age of 98 in her daughter, Marylin’s (Al), home near Brooks. They sang together her favorite hymn, “Love Lifted Me,” moments after she passed.
Ruth was born at home, Oct. 23, 1922, in La Grande, to Alfred Leopold and La Vern Showalter Kube. She married Delmer B. Linfoot in Walla Walla in 1938 (during the Great Depression). She was 15 and Delmer was 18. They were happily married for 70 years. After WW II (Delmer served in the Navy), they moved to Pendleton where they raised their three daughters, Delma Ruth Bracken, Marylin L. Shannon, Carlene L. Hanson, and Jerry Ray Linfoot Adams (Who was given to her when he was 6 years old).
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer, in 2007; Jerry R. Linfoot Adams, in 2019; her father, in 1936; her mother, in 1963; her sisters, Eva Sinclair, Estella Sinclair, Mary Stoll; her brother, Vern Kube; and many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her brother, Jim Goben (Linda), Hermiston; daughters, Delma Ruth, Marylin (Al) and Carlene; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was a longtime member of the First Assembly of God Church in Pendleton and then Family Worship Center in Albany. She was a Sunday school teacher until she was 87 years of age.
She had the ministry of helping those who were struggling and in need. She genuinely loved people and always “expected the best” of her loved ones.
Her memorial service will be held at Keizer Funeral Chapel, 4365 River Road N., Keizer, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 23 (Ruth’s 99th birthday) there will be a celebration of her life at 10 a.m. at the First Assembly of God Church, 1911 S.E. Court Ave, Pendleton. Then she will be taken to Island City Pioneer Cemetery to be buried between Delmer and her father.
